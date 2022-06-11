Mystal: GOP congressman who sought Trump pardons knew there would be legal consequences

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The January 6th committee saying that GOP congressman sought pardons from Donald Trump linked to the Capitol insurrection is discussed by legal expert Elie Mystal. "They understood there would be legal consequences for their actions,” Mystal tells Joy Reid. “They haven't happened yet, but they also didn't get those pardons."June 11, 2022

