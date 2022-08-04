Former White House ethics lawyer ‘strongly suspects’ orders to destroy texts came from White House

- Now Playing
Former White House ethics lawyer ‘strongly suspects’ orders to destroy texts came from White House07:46
'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe09:06
Fmr. federal prosecutor compares federal grand jury and 1/6 cmte, as Cipollone is subpoenaed01:37
Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'07:26
Political Headlines: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri06:30
Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld01:39
Trump fumes as Murdoch’s Fox News empire ditches him for Mini-Trump01:39
Trump's criminal intent exposed: Coup conspiracy timeline from Nov. to Jan. 6 (MSNBC Highlights)08:34
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison04:59
First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’07:05
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox05:06
Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’07:47
Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced Monday after terror charge conviction04:58
'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter05:48
Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”07:34
Mystery of missing 1/6 texts widens02:18
Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe09:05
Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)09:48
A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)08:40
Officials worry Justice Department resources at breaking point as Jan. 6 probe expands02:11
