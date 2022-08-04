Former White House ethics lawyer ‘strongly suspects’ orders to destroy texts came from White House

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Jan. 6 texts of Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and Pentagon officials being deleted is slammed by former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter. “Not only do we have the destruction of government documents, but obstruction of justice, in not one but three government agencies. I strongly suspect that the orders for the destruction of this evidence came from the White House and perhaps from the president,” Painter tells Joy Reid. MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Aug. 4, 2022

