Legal expert explains his view that Jeffrey Clark conspired to commit crimes against U.S. with Trump
07:15
Share this -
copied
The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 has voted unanimously to refer Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress charges. Clark is the former Justice Department official who reportedly plotted with Donald Trump in a scheme to invalidate the electoral votes of Georgia and other states. MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner joins Joy Reid with his expert analysis. Dec. 2, 2021