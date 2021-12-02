IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Legal expert explains his view that Jeffrey Clark conspired to commit crimes against U.S. with Trump

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 has voted unanimously to refer Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress charges. Clark is the former Justice Department official who reportedly plotted with Donald Trump in a scheme to invalidate the electoral votes of Georgia and other states. MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner joins Joy Reid with his expert analysis. Dec. 2, 2021

