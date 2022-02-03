IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust

    09:10
    Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

    10:49
    Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement

    11:04

  • U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five

    07:09

  • Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly

    09:00

  • Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy

    10:18

  • Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?

    10:18

  • Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says

    08:46

  • New Mexico AG believes seditious conspiracy charges ‘on the table’ for fake electors

    06:35

  • Creator of banned ‘Maus’ graphic novel: I just know the people that banned this are stupid

    11:21

  • Steve Schmidt: Madison Cawthorn one of many lawmakers implicated by own words

    07:43

  • Joy Reid: Now President Biden will make his mark on the Supreme Court

    11:59

  • Georgia grand jury to probe Donald Trump’s attempts to ‘find votes’

    08:33

  • Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government

    09:20

  • 40 years of research shows race-conscious admissions benefits all students expert says

    10:27

  • Rep. Lieu: You really see how fearful Republicans are now of Jan. 6 committee

    07:49

  • Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking

    08:40

  • Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 6

    07:47

  • Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women

    08:27

  • Michael Cohen on Jan. 6: Anybody that doesn’t think it’s a coup is a kook

    10:24

The Reidout

Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

10:49

The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard from Stewart Rhodes, the head of the far-right group the Oath Keepers, on Wednesday. Joy Reid and her panel discuss whether the Department of Justice is doing enough to indict suspects for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the attempt to overturn the election. Feb. 3, 2022

