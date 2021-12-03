Schiff calls Trump loyalist Jeffrey Clark’s previous reasons for not answering questions ‘bogus’
06:42
The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has already interviewed 250 witnesses according to its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson. Rep. Adam Schiff, member of the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack, joins Joy Reid with his perspective on the latest developments.Dec. 3, 2021
