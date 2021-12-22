Jan. 6 committee requests testimony, documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry
The select committee investigating Jan. 6 is getting serious about accountability. They are now reportedly considering more criminal referrals — and not just for contempt of Congress. The New York Times reports that they are now weighing whether they have enough evidence to recommend charges for a 'range of crimes.' Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Dec. 22, 2021
Jan. 6 committee requests testimony, documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry
