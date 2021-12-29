Legal expert says Department of Justice is ‘not doing its job' regarding Jan. 6 prosecutions
New allegations about the Jan. 6. Capitol insurrection as reported by The Daily Beast illuminate another plot by Donald Trump’s allies to overturn Joe Biden’s victory--this one from Steve Bannon and Donald Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro, which they reportedly dubbed the ‘green bay sweep.’Dec. 29, 2021
