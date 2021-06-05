Rep. Lieu on Jan. 6 insurrection: Republicans cannot stop full truth from coming out

Rep. Lieu on Jan. 6 insurrection: Republicans cannot stop full truth from coming out11:30
‘The Republicans cannot stop the full truth from coming out,’ Rep. Ted Lieu tells Joy Reid, as he joins The ReidOut to discuss the Republican Party apparently turning a blind eye to any responsibility Donald Trump bears for the Jan. 6 insurrection. About today's GOP, politics expert Stuart Stevens adds, ‘I think the only way to save the Republican Party is to burn the current Republican Party to the ground.’