IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Rep. Lieu on Jan. 6 insurrection: Republicans cannot stop full truth from coming out

11:30

‘The Republicans cannot stop the full truth from coming out,’ Rep. Ted Lieu tells Joy Reid, as he joins The ReidOut to discuss the Republican Party apparently turning a blind eye to any responsibility Donald Trump bears for the Jan. 6 insurrection. About today's GOP, politics expert Stuart Stevens adds, ‘I think the only way to save the Republican Party is to burn the current Republican Party to the ground.’June 5, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All