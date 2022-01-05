Jan. 6 committee reveals Sean Hannity texts to Mark Meadows and others
The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 is seeking an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. In a detailed letter Tuesday, the committee revealed several text messages that Hannity sent to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and others. Those texts raise serious questions about what was going on inside the White House. Rep. Madeleine Dean and political strategist Fernand Amandi join Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 5, 2022
