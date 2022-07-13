IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    Bannon would lie and attack Jan. 6 committee if giving public hearing expert says

    08:25

  • Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’

    10:06

  • ‘Too little to really help patients’: Alabama reproductive health doctor on Biden executive order

    06:59

  • Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

    10:54

  • ‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects

    08:01

  • Joy Reid: Unlike conservative Tory party in UK and Boris, Trump’s GOP refuses to ditch him

    11:53

  • Joy Reid explains why Lindsey Graham being subpoenaed in criminal investigation is 'very big deal'

    09:21

  • Highland Park mayor on July 4th shooting: We’re sad and we’re furious

    08:18

  • Former police chief calls for police 'purge at national level' after Jayland Walker shooting death

    07:19

  • Joy Reid: We essentially live at the mercy of whoever can go into a store and buy an AR-15

    11:15

  • Nicolle Wallace on executive producing "Ukraine: Answering the Call” to raise awareness and funds

    05:54

  • Joy Reid: This ‘MAGA attack’ on this 25-year-old woman feels mob-like

    11:39

  • Supreme Court expert: Liberal justices are warning us things are getting worse, really fast

    11:16

  • 'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says

    06:36

  • Joy Reid: Why would any chief of staff allow the president to mix with an armed crowd?

    10:13

  • Rep. Jayapal: I hope Biden will support carving out exception to filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade

    07:01

  • Joy Reid: John Eastman effectively laid groundwork for nearly identical ‘fake electors’ scheme in 2020

    08:46

  • Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will strongly oppose witness tampering, obstructions of justice

    11:05

  • ‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says

    05:43

The Reidout

'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says

08:09

January 6th hearing witnesses Jason Van Tatenhove, former Oath Keepers Spokesman, offered insights today into one of the far-right extremist groups involved in the Capitol insurrection. Tatenhove, author of ‘The Propagandist: Oath Keepers and the Perils of Extremism’ (out in Feb. 2023), joins Joy Reid on what he learned as the Oath Keepers as a national media director for the radical organization.July 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    Bannon would lie and attack Jan. 6 committee if giving public hearing expert says

    08:25

  • Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’

    10:06

  • ‘Too little to really help patients’: Alabama reproductive health doctor on Biden executive order

    06:59

  • Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

    10:54

  • ‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects

    08:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All