'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says

January 6th hearing witnesses Jason Van Tatenhove, former Oath Keepers Spokesman, offered insights today into one of the far-right extremist groups involved in the Capitol insurrection. Tatenhove, author of ‘The Propagandist: Oath Keepers and the Perils of Extremism’ (out in Feb. 2023), joins Joy Reid on what he learned as the Oath Keepers as a national media director for the radical organization.July 13, 2022