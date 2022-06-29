IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will strongly oppose witness tampering, obstructions of justice

    11:05
The Reidout

Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will strongly oppose witness tampering, obstructions of justice

11:05

Donald Trump not only allegedly knew that January 6th was likely to turn violent and did nothing to stop it, but also fully intended to lead his armed MAGA mob into the Capitol, according to stunning testimony from Tuesday’s surprise Jan. 6 hearing witness, Cassidy Hutchinson. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the January 6th select committee, joins Joy Reid with more.June 29, 2022

