Joy Reid: Why would any chief of staff allow the president to mix with an armed crowd?

Breaking news from the Jan. 6 committee: Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed. He had previously refused to cooperate. This follows new legal exposure for the twice-impeached former president, after former aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, provided what certainly looks like a smoking gun to support multiple, possible criminal charges against Donald Trump. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the legal exposure possibly now facing Trump and his allies linked to the Capitol insurrection coup attempt.June 30, 2022