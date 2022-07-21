Legal consequences will follow Jan. 6 hearings only if ‘DOJ rises to occasion’ expert says

The January 6th hearings began with chilling personal stories from the people caught up in the insurrection. Then we learned how Donald Trump himself caused all of it. On Thursday, we will get the inside story on the 187 minutes Trump spent reveling in the violence he caused while doing nothing to stop it. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this, plus what the DOJ may do in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 committee's findings.July 21, 2022