Bardella on Jan. 6 committee: This was the most nonpartisan investigation in U.S. history

The Jan. 6 committee has referred GOP Reps. Perry, Biggs, McCarthy and Jordan to the House Ethics Committee for sanctions. Yet, this was a nonpartisan investigation, experts say. "No, there were no dissenting voices in the room, because Kevin McCarthy didn't want any dissenting voices in the room, didn't allow any in the room,” Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson tells Joy Reid. “So, it's really on him."Dec. 20, 2022