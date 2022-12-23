IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jan. 6 committee unveils final, 845-page report 

The Reidout

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on shocking revelations in Jan. 6 transcripts

07:46

The Jan. 6 committee interview transcripts’ shocking revelations are discussed by Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn. "Outside of dealing with the threat of losing democracy you're hurting officers who swore an oath to protect this country…” Dunn says of some of the statements in the transcripts, “and ya'll are out here talking about letting the media win?"Dec. 23, 2022

