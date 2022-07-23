IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Officer Dunn: Anybody linked with failures of Jan. 6 must be held accountable including Trump

    Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss

  • Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

  • Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 6 

  • Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

  • He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction

  • Scared: See top Republican run from mob he cheered

  • What’s next for Jan. 6th hearings?

  • George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’

  • Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation

  • Jeremy Bash: While 'lives hung in the balance,' Trump 'did nothing but sit in the dining room'

  • Sen. Klobuchar: I ‘was on the phone with police’ while Trump watched the attack ‘like a spectator’

  • Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

  • Michael Beschloss: 'This was a massive blueprint that didn't just happen by accident.'

  • Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?

  • 'Donald Trump lit the match' Former DHS Secretary on Trump's actions during Jan 6

  • DC officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6: Trump has 'cult-like' control over his supporters

  • I helped investigate Watergate. The Secret Service texts are like Nixon's lost tapes.

The Reidout

Officer Dunn: Anybody linked with failures of Jan. 6 must be held accountable including Trump

Thursday's Jan. 6 Committee Hearing focused in part on U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley throwing his fist in the air in a move of solidarity with the crowd that would grow into the mob that attacked the Capitol, and then fleeing from that same mob, all under the protection of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officials, who faced down the insurrectionists he encouraged. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn joins Joy Reid to discuss this and the culmination of the first round of hearings probing the Capitol attack.July 23, 2022

