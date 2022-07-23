Joy Reid: Pence hasn’t fully rejected Trump after violent coup attempt, personal threat of gallows

- Now Playing
Joy Reid: Pence hasn’t fully rejected Trump after violent coup attempt, personal threat of gallows12:01
George Conway calls B.S. on Cipollone executive privilege claim07:39
Officer Dunn: Anybody linked with failures of Jan. 6 must be held accountable including Trump07:32
Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss06:50
Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings06:04
Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 608:21
Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case07:20
He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction05:56
Scared: See top Republican run from mob he cheered04:48
What’s next for Jan. 6th hearings?05:37
George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’15:06
Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation09:32
Jeremy Bash: While 'lives hung in the balance,' Trump 'did nothing but sit in the dining room'05:41
Sen. Klobuchar: I ‘was on the phone with police’ while Trump watched the attack ‘like a spectator’10:05
Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor06:59
Michael Beschloss: 'This was a massive blueprint that didn't just happen by accident.'06:38
Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?03:29
'Donald Trump lit the match' Former DHS Secretary on Trump's actions during Jan 610:25
DC officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6: Trump has 'cult-like' control over his supporters07:27
I helped investigate Watergate. The Secret Service texts are like Nixon's lost tapes.05:02
