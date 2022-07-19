IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing

The Reidout

Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing

Jury selection began in Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial on Monday, as the Jan. 6th committee likely readies for this Thursday's primetime hearing. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this week’s Jan. 6 committee hearing returning to primetime, which will detail Trump’s inaction during the Capitol insurrection.July 19, 2022

