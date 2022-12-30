Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

A week after the January sixth committee dropped its final 845-page report detailing their investigation, the panel released a trove of new transcripts. It includes names such as former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, former White House aides Stephanie Grisham and Alyssa Farah, and even those of Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. María Teresa Kumar in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.Dec. 30, 2022