Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts04:08
- Now Playing
Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee09:51
- UP NEXT
Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 202305:23
Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows has ‘no moral compass’09:22
MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol02:04
Federal judge says Trump may have signaled to supporters 'to do something more' than just protest05:50
House Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena04:26
Christian nationalism conspicuously absent from January 6 report07:01
Sisters in Law co-hosts on DOJ’s ‘strategic’ Jan. 6 investigation06:00
Raskin: The case against Trump over Jan. 6 is ‘open and shut’10:53
New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace10:04
New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’11:59
Jan. 6 committee releases more interview transcripts04:24
Surprising subplots emerge in new batch of January 6 Committee transcripts07:50
White House aide testified that Trump wanted blanket pardon for everyone involved in Jan. 609:57
‘Eastman knew:’ Jan. 6 final report spells out the Trump lawyer's culpability10:48
Takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee's 18-month probe07:55
Inside the January 6 Committee06:10
Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’06:50
A historic week in review09:42
Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts04:08
- Now Playing
Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee09:51
- UP NEXT
Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 202305:23
Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows has ‘no moral compass’09:22
MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol02:04
Federal judge says Trump may have signaled to supporters 'to do something more' than just protest05:50
Play All