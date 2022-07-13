There's enough for DOJ to open case with Donald Trump's name in subject line legal expert says

- Now Playing
There's enough for DOJ to open case with Donald Trump's name in subject line legal expert says10:23
- UP NEXT
'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says08:09
Bannon would lie and attack Jan. 6 committee if giving public hearing expert says08:25
Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’10:06
‘Too little to really help patients’: Alabama reproductive health doctor on Biden executive order06:59
Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out10:54
‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects08:01
Joy Reid: Unlike conservative Tory party in UK and Boris, Trump’s GOP refuses to ditch him11:53
Joy Reid explains why Lindsey Graham being subpoenaed in criminal investigation is 'very big deal'09:21
Highland Park mayor on July 4th shooting: We’re sad and we’re furious08:18
Former police chief calls for police 'purge at national level' after Jayland Walker shooting death07:19
Joy Reid: We essentially live at the mercy of whoever can go into a store and buy an AR-1511:15
Nicolle Wallace on executive producing "Ukraine: Answering the Call” to raise awareness and funds05:54
Joy Reid: This ‘MAGA attack’ on this 25-year-old woman feels mob-like11:39
Supreme Court expert: Liberal justices are warning us things are getting worse, really fast11:16
'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says06:36
Joy Reid: Why would any chief of staff allow the president to mix with an armed crowd?10:13
Rep. Jayapal: I hope Biden will support carving out exception to filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade07:01
Joy Reid: John Eastman effectively laid groundwork for nearly identical ‘fake electors’ scheme in 202008:46
Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will strongly oppose witness tampering, obstructions of justice11:05
- Now Playing
There's enough for DOJ to open case with Donald Trump's name in subject line legal expert says10:23
- UP NEXT
'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says08:09
Bannon would lie and attack Jan. 6 committee if giving public hearing expert says08:25
Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’10:06
‘Too little to really help patients’: Alabama reproductive health doctor on Biden executive order06:59
Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out10:54
Play All