Hugo Lowell on Jan. 6 committee hearing: We might even see criminal referrals for House members

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen thinks ‘grifter in chief’ Donald Trump will be indicted

    11:56

  • Jan. 6 rioter who chased Officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison

    01:38

  • Lawrence: Trump’s ‘major announcement’ reveals he is ‘tortured’ & ‘desperate’

    07:30

  • Pelosi’s daughter turns a lifetime of filming her mother into new documentary

    06:02

  • Reporter ‘alarmed at the intelligence level of some of our reps’ based on Meadows texts

    11:34

  • Lawrence: Texts show ‘lying clown’ Giuliani was Ginni Thomas’s ‘hero’

    06:01

  • Asha Rangappa: Mark Meadows is the epicenter of the architecture of this coup

    08:30

  • Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

    07:53

  • Text messages show Trump WH engaging in wild election conspiracy theories

    12:34

  • Meadows texts show alarming number of GOP lawmakers addled by conspiracy theories

    09:18

  • Lawrence: Special prosecutor reveals he's expanding Trump investigation

    08:54

  • TPM: Texts show GOP reps sharing bogus election conspiracy theories with Meadows

    06:54

  • MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots

    08:25

  • Jan. 6 committee to hold public meeting on December 19

    02:45

  • Congress produces its first-ever documentary, and it's on the economy

    09:18

  • White House, Dems condemn Rep. Greene's comments on January 6

    08:10

  • 'This is the tip of the iceberg': New texts show GOP efforts to overturn 2020 results

    07:42

  • Why 'obstructing an official proceeding' is important to keep an eye on

    03:08

  • GOP Rep. Ralph Norman called for military takeover to keep Trump in power: report

    04:02

  • Report shows GOP members of Congress advocating sedition in texts to Mark Meadows

    03:55

The Reidout

Hugo Lowell on Jan. 6 committee hearing: We might even see criminal referrals for House members

11:19

The House Jan. 6 committee prepares to hold its final public hearing on the Capitol insurrection on Monday. Plus, there is new reporting about the criminal referrals that could be issued by the committee targeting Donald Trump for the plot to overturn the election.Dec. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen thinks ‘grifter in chief’ Donald Trump will be indicted

    11:56

  • Jan. 6 rioter who chased Officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison

    01:38

  • Lawrence: Trump’s ‘major announcement’ reveals he is ‘tortured’ & ‘desperate’

    07:30

  • Pelosi’s daughter turns a lifetime of filming her mother into new documentary

    06:02

  • Reporter ‘alarmed at the intelligence level of some of our reps’ based on Meadows texts

    11:34

  • Lawrence: Texts show ‘lying clown’ Giuliani was Ginni Thomas’s ‘hero’

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All