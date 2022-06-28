IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says

  • Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

  • Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?

  • Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

  • 'Stop the Steal' founder testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Feckless” McCarthy “wants to hide among masses” 

  • Seeking a pardon shows 'consciousness of guilt,' says former U.S. attorney

  • The Fourth January Sixth Committee Hearing

  • Documentary filmmaker becomes a key January 6 witness

  • Joe on Day Five takeaways: Patriotic Americans put the future of the country over political party

  • Joe: January 6 hearings about as compelling as anything since Watergate

  • Open question after fifth hearing: Who installed Klukowski at DOJ?

  • Defense secretary called Italy to debunk ridiculous 'Italygate' conspiracy theory

  • Detailing crimes may have discouraged Trump from pardons, despite multiple requests

  • January 6th hearing connects two major dots in Trump coup plot

  • Clark caught in a contradiction: Why claiming the Fifth and privilege can't coexist

The Reidout

‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says

05:43

The Jan. 6 committee announcing a surprise hearing for Tuesday has sparked questions about what new evidence or witnesses the committee might unveil. "I think the vibe on the Hill is really looking towards the documentary film that has emerged in recent days, you know Alex Holder the British filmmaker, that had unprecedented access to Trump and his kids."June 28, 2022

