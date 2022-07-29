IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

    07:12
  • Now Playing

    Gen. Milley worried Trump would try ‘banana republic junta move’ Washington Post reporter says

    11:34
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’

    06:21

  • Trump rages as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    06:54

  • Rep. Swalwell on DOJ investigating Trump’s actions around Jan. 6

    13:47

  • Trump's January 6th legal hurricane: DOJ eyes Trump, vet prosecutor says evidence shows clear "multifaceted conspiracy"

    12:12

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

    05:26

  • Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, to testify virtually with Jan. 6 committee

    02:08

  • Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 6

    06:14

  • DOJ gets warrant to search Eastman’s phone

    01:45

  • Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump

    07:27

  • Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller

    09:01

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

    03:15

  • See Trump's living Fox News nightmare: Murdoch's MAGA TV turns on Trump

    02:54

  • Is the DOJ finally coming for Trump?

    10:34

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe

    09:55

  • DOJ looking at Trump’s actions reveals ‘how much' the DOJ is doing 'that we just don't know about’

    09:06

  • Rev. Al: People need to read 'The Big Lie' to understand where we're at and how we go forward

    03:02

  • DOJ more keenly looking, asking about Donald Trump: Washington Post reporter

    08:34

The Reidout

Gen. Milley worried Trump would try ‘banana republic junta move’ Washington Post reporter says

11:34

The Jan. 6 committee has agreed to a formal path to share evidence and witness transcripts with the Department of Justice as it escalates its own investigation. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.July 29, 2022

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

    07:12
  • Now Playing

    Gen. Milley worried Trump would try ‘banana republic junta move’ Washington Post reporter says

    11:34
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’

    06:21

  • Trump rages as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    06:54

  • Rep. Swalwell on DOJ investigating Trump’s actions around Jan. 6

    13:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All