The Reidout

Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection

07:42

Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection horrors are remembered by Members of Congress, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Ruben Gallego, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who were confronted with the violent mob that day. ‘I think it's really important that we not whitewash what spurred and perpetuated this Big Lie ultimately resulting in this insurrection,’ Rep. Pressley tells Joy Reid. ‘And that is White supremacy.’Jan. 7, 2022

