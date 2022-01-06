Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?
Merrick Garland's speech on Wednesday was about the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a literal and unprecedented attack on American democracy and an ongoing domestic terrorism threat. Do the U.S. attorney general’s statements seem congruent with the seriousness of our times? Former U.S. Senator Al Franken and legal expert Elie Mystal join Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 6, 2022
