IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mary Trump: Donald must be feeling the walls closing in

    05:41

  • Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

    10:52

  • Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection

    07:42
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains

    11:27
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin: ‘Chilling’ for Liz and Dick Cheney to be only Republicans marking 1/6 

    08:25

  • January 6, 2021: The day as it happened

    05:56

  • Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)

    09:19

  • Pelosi leads moment of silence to reflect on 'violent insurrection' of January 6

    05:11

  • Schumer reflects on Jan. 6: 'An insurrection, call it what it is'

    02:22

  • Biden didn't mention Trump by name in January 6 speech to avoid a 'political battle'

    01:14

  • Biden slams Trump as 'defeated former president' who spread election lies

    04:24

  • 'Democracy was attacked': Biden reflects on the events of January 6

    04:31

  • Harris: January 6 showed the fragility and strength of our democracy

    03:09

  • Joe: We should look past the mobs to the architects of Jan. 6

    07:07

  • Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal

    07:10

  • Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions

    04:27

  • McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55

  • Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election

    04:54

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • 'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection

    07:12

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains

11:27

The first Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection anniversary is remembered by Rep. Pete Aguilar, Malcolm Nance, and Joy Reid, as exactly one year ago insurrectionists stormed our nation's Capitol in an unprecedented attack on our democracy incited by the disgraced former president.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Mary Trump: Donald must be feeling the walls closing in

    05:41

  • Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

    10:52

  • Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection

    07:42
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains

    11:27
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin: ‘Chilling’ for Liz and Dick Cheney to be only Republicans marking 1/6 

    08:25

  • January 6, 2021: The day as it happened

    05:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All