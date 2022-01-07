Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains
11:27
Share this -
copied
The first Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection anniversary is remembered by Rep. Pete Aguilar, Malcolm Nance, and Joy Reid, as exactly one year ago insurrectionists stormed our nation's Capitol in an unprecedented attack on our democracy incited by the disgraced former president.Jan. 7, 2022
Mary Trump: Donald must be feeling the walls closing in
05:41
Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6
10:52
Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection
07:42
Now Playing
Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains
11:27
UP NEXT
Raskin: ‘Chilling’ for Liz and Dick Cheney to be only Republicans marking 1/6