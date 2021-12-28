IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy

    04:41

  • Joy Reid: House GOP is trying to throw all the sand it can into Jan. 6 probe gears

    09:57

  • 'We took the Capitol’: Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges

    05:16

  • Legal expert: DOJ must immediately conduct 'full-blown' Jan. 6 probe

    09:01

  • Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

    08:53

  • Would the January 6th Committee subpoena sitting members of Congress? Yes, says Schiff.

    04:47

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jim Jordan ‘moonwalking away’ from testifying to Jan. 6 cmte.

    04:47

  • Joy Reid: Many who mock the Jan. 6 committee actively plotted with Trump’s White House

    10:41

  • Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee

    05:26

  • 45 ‘deeply unnerved’ as MAGA loyalist called by riot investigators

    11:06

  • ‘Blood on its hands’: Conservatives knocked for violent rhetoric

    08:29

  • Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime

    01:10

  • Steve Schmidt: Even if he runs, 2024 election isn't about Trump

    03:03

  • Lawrence: Trump will never admit what he did on January 6

    07:27

  • Jan. 6 committee requests testimony, documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry

    04:21

  • Schiff mulls potential subpoena for GOP colleague in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

  • 'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary

    06:02

  • January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry

    06:43

The Reidout

Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

08:52

As the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection anniversary approaches, many believe that the riot was more than just a failed coup. Long before the Big Lie that inspired that fateful attack, democracy was already failing, experts say. Tiffany Cross in for Joy Reid and her panel join The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 28, 2021

  • Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy

    04:41

  • Joy Reid: House GOP is trying to throw all the sand it can into Jan. 6 probe gears

    09:57

  • 'We took the Capitol’: Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges

    05:16

  • Legal expert: DOJ must immediately conduct 'full-blown' Jan. 6 probe

    09:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All