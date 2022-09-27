IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

07:15

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022

