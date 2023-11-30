IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Randi Weingarten and Rabbi Kleinbaum hope for peaceful 'shared future' for Israelis, Palestinians

    08:27
  • UP NEXT

    'Fishing expedition': Rep. Crockett slams GOP insisting Hunter Biden testify behind closed doors

    08:46

  • Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

    08:14

  • Gaza became a pressure cooker under Israeli occupation: Holocaust & Genocide Studies Professor

    07:36

  • Democracy in danger as the far-right goes mainstream around the globe

    10:42

  • Israel has to end its occupation to dismantle Hamas: Human Rights attorney

    10:35

  • Netanyahu could have made diplomatic hostage deal before massive casualties: Ayman Mohyeldin

    10:11

  • ‘Everything we reported was completely accurate’: Media Matters president on X lawsuit

    08:26

  • ‘It’s getting scary’: Trump signaling push for autocracy being tolerated by GOP decried by Steele

    09:54

  • Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd ‘put on notice’ by judge in Georgia case Katie Phang says

    09:27

  • 'Trying to whitewash history': Rep. Raskin calls out Jan. 6 conspiracy theories of GOP leaders

    09:39

  • ‘Contrary to Supreme Court history’: Expert slams appeals court ruling threatening voting rights

    09:10

  • ‘Really big admission’: Trump says he wanted to join Jan. 6 crowd in new audio

    11:34

  • ‘I know many families in Gaza who lost loved ones’: Official slams Palestinian death toll doubts

    07:18

  • ‘Completely wrong way’: Rep. Balint opposes AIPAC targeting ‘The Squad’ over Israel-Hamas war

    06:53

  • New NYT reporting on RFK, Jr.: ‘He feels a sense of destiny, that he should be in the White House’

    10:03

  • Charles Blow: Gaza situation has opened chasm between Democratic coalition and younger voters

    08:51

  • Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

    10:55

  • Experts debate Israel's strategy to defeat Hamas as calls for Gaza ceasefire grow

    09:09

  • 'Grievance against McCarthy was personal': Khanna on new GOP speaker passing funding bill with Dems

    07:51

The Reidout

Randi Weingarten and Rabbi Kleinbaum hope for peaceful 'shared future' for Israelis, Palestinians

08:27

The importance of a peaceful "shared future" for Israelis and Palestinians is discussed by a prominent rabbi and a labor leader, who happen to be married--Sharon Kleinbaum, senior rabbi of the Congregation Beth Simchat Torah, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. "These are two peoples who are not going anywhere. This is not a sports game where we choose sides. These are two peoples who deserve to have a future,” Rabbi Kleinbaum tells Joy Reid.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Randi Weingarten and Rabbi Kleinbaum hope for peaceful 'shared future' for Israelis, Palestinians

    08:27
  • UP NEXT

    'Fishing expedition': Rep. Crockett slams GOP insisting Hunter Biden testify behind closed doors

    08:46

  • Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

    08:14

  • Gaza became a pressure cooker under Israeli occupation: Holocaust & Genocide Studies Professor

    07:36

  • Democracy in danger as the far-right goes mainstream around the globe

    10:42

  • Israel has to end its occupation to dismantle Hamas: Human Rights attorney

    10:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All