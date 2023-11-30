Randi Weingarten and Rabbi Kleinbaum hope for peaceful 'shared future' for Israelis, Palestinians

The importance of a peaceful "shared future" for Israelis and Palestinians is discussed by a prominent rabbi and a labor leader, who happen to be married--Sharon Kleinbaum, senior rabbi of the Congregation Beth Simchat Torah, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. "These are two peoples who are not going anywhere. This is not a sports game where we choose sides. These are two peoples who deserve to have a future,” Rabbi Kleinbaum tells Joy Reid.Nov. 30, 2023