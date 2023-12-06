IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Expert: Netanyahu has 'incentive' to prolong war in Gaza, likely to 'lose job when fighting stops'

The Reidout

Expert: Netanyahu has 'incentive' to prolong war in Gaza, likely to 'lose job when fighting stops'

08:10

The Israeli ground offensive in Gaza is intensifying according to reports. “Netanyahu is very unpopular in Israel and is likely to lose his job when the fighting stops,” David Rothkopf tells Joy Reid. “So what does that mean for him? He wants the fighting to go on. He's got an incentive to drag this out."Dec. 6, 2023

    Expert: Netanyahu has 'incentive' to prolong war in Gaza, likely to 'lose job when fighting stops'

    If Trump is elected again, the government is going to break down: David Frum

