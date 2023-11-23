IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu could have made diplomatic hostage deal before massive casualties: Ayman Mohyeldin

    10:11
  • UP NEXT

    'It's going to be very fraught' Fmr. Israeli negotiator on implementation of hostage deal

    05:11

  • Netanyahu addresses deal with Hamas for release of hostages in Gaza

    05:49

  • Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

    07:01

  • Deputy assistant to POTUS: hostage deal was ‘rigorously negotiated,’ terms changes from ‘weeks ago’

    04:50

  • Israel-Hamas war on TV ‘is not a Nexflix series,’ conflict will ‘be long and drawn out’

    06:24

  • Premature babies evacuated from Gaza for treatment in Egypt

    01:12

  • Fmr. Palestine president adviser on hostage deal: 'Sad that it's taken so long'

    07:22

  • WH: Hostage release deal product of intensive, behind-the-scenes diplomacy

    03:09

  • Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal, pause in fighting

    06:33

  • 'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents

    08:31

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • Hostage deal approved by Israeli government

    06:12

  • ‘Anxious Hours’: Families of hostages held by Hamas await news from Israeli government of a deal

    11:56

  • 'Peace has become a radical word' Palestinian and Israeli activists on coming together

    05:00

  • Netanyahu on tentative hostage agreement: ‘Difficult decision, but it is the right decision’

    04:35

  • 'Hardest decision a government has to make' Israel's Knesset meets on hostage deal

    04:25

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

    09:56

  • Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

    10:02

  • What the tentative Israel-Hamas hostage deal could look like

    04:52

The Reidout

Netanyahu could have made diplomatic hostage deal before massive casualties: Ayman Mohyeldin

10:11

Joy and her panel of experts discuss what led up to the anticipated hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, and what is unfolding in Gaza as the humanitarian crisis worsens.Nov. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu could have made diplomatic hostage deal before massive casualties: Ayman Mohyeldin

    10:11
  • UP NEXT

    'It's going to be very fraught' Fmr. Israeli negotiator on implementation of hostage deal

    05:11

  • Netanyahu addresses deal with Hamas for release of hostages in Gaza

    05:49

  • Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

    07:01

  • Deputy assistant to POTUS: hostage deal was ‘rigorously negotiated,’ terms changes from ‘weeks ago’

    04:50

  • Israel-Hamas war on TV ‘is not a Nexflix series,’ conflict will ‘be long and drawn out’

    06:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All