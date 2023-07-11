IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid critiques Iowa Republicans scheduling presidential caucus for Martin Luther King Day 2024

The Reidout

Joy Reid critiques Iowa Republicans scheduling presidential caucus for Martin Luther King Day 2024

Iowa’s Republican party has just announced that it will be holding its presidential caucus next year on January 15, the same day as the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Joy Reid brings her analysis.July 11, 2023

