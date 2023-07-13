Pro-choice supporter who publicly called out Iowa GOP for proposed abortion ban slams bill passage

Iowa is now ground zero in America's abortion debate as hundreds gathered at the state capitol on Tuesday over a bill that would ban abortion after six weeks. After a marathon special session late Tuesday night, the Iowa legislature approved the bill, joining Georgia as a state that bans abortion before most people even know they are pregnant. Felicia Hilton, a pro-choice supporter from Des Moines, Iowa, who publicly called out Iowa Republicans for this abortion ban, and Dr. Emily Bavers, an OB/GYN in Iowa, join Joy Reid on the aftermath of this new anti-abortion law.July 13, 2023