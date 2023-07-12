‘It’s not democratic’: Author slams Iowa legislature special session for new abortion restrictions

The Iowa legislature is holding a special session on Tuesday to vote on new abortion restrictions. This as the Republican party nationwide is forcing its vision on America of more restrictions on abortion, despite voters across this country saying, “We don't want this.” "People in this state have just had enough of having people shove religious laws down our throats,” journalist Lyz Lenz tells Joy Reid about the abortion fight in Iowa. Chairman of VoteVets Jon Soltz also joins The ReidOut on MSNBC to discuss another important angle in the battle over abortion impacting America’s military.July 12, 2023