White House official Karine Jean-Pierre: We're going to get Build Back Better done as well
08:57
Share this -
copied
Infrastructure week has arrived. After months of wrangling, congressional Democrats handed President Biden and the American people a big win. Now, the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill is awaiting President Biden's signature. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, joins The ReidOut with more details, plus the plan to pass Build Back Better.Nov. 9, 2021