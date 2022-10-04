IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says

The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022

