The Reidout

Expert: 'If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden it's very unlikely these charges would've been brought'

07:32

Hunter Biden was indicted on three counts related to lying about his drug use while buying a gun. Simultaneously, new reporting from NBC News shows that prosecutors and FBI agents involved in the Hunter Biden investigation have been the targets of threats and harassment by people who think they have not been tough enough on President Biden’s son. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Joy Reid with his analysis.Sept. 15, 2023

