Joy Reid: Viktor Orban is a right wing dream for GOP trying to destroy our democracy from within

Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orban was accused of pure Nazi rhetoric by one of his own aides--but that did not prevent him from receiving the red-carpet treatment by Republicans at CPAC. "Viktor Orban has nothing to offer, nothing to export. His country is bankrupt,” foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal says. “He's begging Europe to basically give him some money."Aug. 5, 2022