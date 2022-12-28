IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    White House aide testified that Trump wanted blanket pardon for everyone involved in Jan. 6

The Reidout

White House aide testified that Trump wanted blanket pardon for everyone involved in Jan. 6

The House Jan. 6 committee released a trove of new information today. This comes as the House Ways and Means Committee has announced plans to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, NBC News reports. Jonathan Capehart filling in for Joy Reid and our expert guests discuss these developments.Dec. 28, 2022

    White House aide testified that Trump wanted blanket pardon for everyone involved in Jan. 6

