Rep. Schiff: GOP seems to be putting in place apparatus for overturning 2024 election
11:05
The House voting on Mark Meadows being referred to the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress after refusing to comply fully with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee is discussed by Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of that committee. He joins Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 15, 2021
