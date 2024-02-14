IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trampling on Constitution for political gain’: Homeland Security sec. responds to his impeachment

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    'Old man that could trigger World War III': Trump invites Russia to attack NATO allies

    10:33

  • 'There will be no Gaza': Palestinian policy expert slams U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza

    06:14

  • ‘Enough is enough’: Top Dem begs America to call out GOP 'dysfunction' on immigration

    07:02

  • ‘Outrageous’: Special counsel report on Biden and classified docs like a 'hit job' made for Fox

    11:23

  • ‘Lawbreaking to sit on case where you don’t belong’: Will Thomas recuse in Trump ballot ban case?

    05:05

  • ‘It’s up to states’: Top Dem defends Colorado’s right to keep Trump off ballot despite Supreme Court

    07:19

  • ‘Supreme Court doesn’t want to do the right thing’: Top Dem slams Colorado ballot ban questioning

    07:21

  • ‘Trump’s not prepared’: Trump’s massive legal load looms post 'absolute immunity' smack down

    08:24

  • 'President Trump has become citizen Trump': Absolute immunity claim smacked down by appeals court

    10:51

  • Sexyy Red fact check: Democrats made the stimulus checks happen, not Trump

    05:47

  • ‘Basically a cult’: Trump's MAGA Republicans slammed for vowing to block immigration reform bill

    11:12

  • 'More airstrikes and Tomahawk missiles': How U.S. may continue targeting Iran-backed militia groups

    10:27

  • ‘Iranian proxies’ targeted in over 85 U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for drone deaths

    08:33

  • Trump focus group bombshell: PA Trump women voters says he's not to blame for Roe being overturned

    05:40

  • ‘Reverse French Revolution?': Trump supporters donate millions for his legal bills, wife's fashion

    11:53

  • 'You can't have engaged in insurrection': Fmr. GOP gov. asks Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot

    06:05

  • Trump bombshell $370 million fine in New York civil fraud case could be decided soon

    06:03

  • Rep. Cori Bush addresses DOJ probe, GOP lawmaker who called her husband a 'thug'

    07:47

  • ‘They'd impeach Taylor Swift if they could': GOP's angry threats slammed by top Dem

    11:28

The Reidout

‘Trampling on Constitution for political gain’: Homeland Security sec. responds to his impeachment

06:23

The House has voted to impeach U.S. Sec. of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas along party lines, a first in 150 years for a Cabinet official.Feb. 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Trampling on Constitution for political gain’: Homeland Security sec. responds to his impeachment

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    'Old man that could trigger World War III': Trump invites Russia to attack NATO allies

    10:33

  • 'There will be no Gaza': Palestinian policy expert slams U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza

    06:14

  • ‘Enough is enough’: Top Dem begs America to call out GOP 'dysfunction' on immigration

    07:02

  • ‘Outrageous’: Special counsel report on Biden and classified docs like a 'hit job' made for Fox

    11:23

  • ‘Lawbreaking to sit on case where you don’t belong’: Will Thomas recuse in Trump ballot ban case?

    05:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All