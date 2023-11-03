‘Shows what GOP conference has become’: Rep. Angie Craig on Speaker Johnson's anti-LGBTQ record

House Speaker Mike Johnson has voted against federal recognition of same sex marriage, sponsored a federal "Don't Say Gay" law like the one Ron DeSantis put in place in Florida, and partnered with Marjorie Taylor Greene on legislation to block gender affirming care for transgender teens, since first being elected to Congress. Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) joins Joy Reid to discuss Johnson, who many see as vehemently anti-LGBTQ, and who is now second in line to the presidency.Nov. 3, 2023