'Crazy': GOPers Trump-inspired tactics bomb their chances in Congress, Senate, presidential election
March 21, 202407:37
The Reidout

'Crazy': GOPers Trump-inspired tactics bomb their chances in Congress, Senate, presidential election

07:37

House Republicans are still trying to impeach President Biden for something even though they have neither evidence, nor facts, nor reliable witnesses. It is all part of the GOP’s desperate attempt to tarnish Biden before the November election, probably because they are nervous about Donald Trump's chances--and they should be. March 21, 2024

