The Reidout

'This is Republicans voting to invade kids' locker rooms': Swalwell slams transgender sports ban

10:06

House Republicans passing a transgender sports ban for schools is slammed by Rep. Eric Swalwell. “This is Republicans voting to invade the locker rooms of our kids’ schools to conduct genitalia checks,” Rep. Swalwell tells Joy Reid. “That is crazy. That is creepy. Kids are going to get hurt because of it.”April 21, 2023

