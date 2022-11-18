Kurt Bardella on House GOP: We know Kevin McCarthy cannot control these people

- Now Playing
Kurt Bardella on House GOP: We know Kevin McCarthy cannot control these people08:12
- UP NEXT
Rep. Dean: Speaker Pelosi did this job better than anybody else11:13
Jolly: ‘Weak-kneed’ McConnell, McCarthy to blame for midterms losses not Trump11:54
Rep. Jayapal: We have to be the proposition party not just the opposition party07:55
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage11:25
‘Dramatic contrast in quality, competence, preparedness’ in Warnock over Walker Sen. Ossoff says07:30
Michelle Goldberg: There’ve been consequences for GOP cackling at Pelosi’s husband’s assault11:11
Sen. Murphy: It makes a difference to have a 51 vs. 50 seat Democratic majority06:40
Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive05:09
Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged04:58
Angela Bassett co-star of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ remembers Chadwick Boseman08:37
Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?08:05
David Hogg: Democrats won’t win in 2024 unless they listen to young people11:56
Joy Reid: Florida kids probably can’t learn about nation’s first lesbian governor01:33
Joy Reid: Republicans who've given in to fascist elements are trying to nuke democracy10:37
Stacey Abrams: ‘Brian Kemp is an exceptional voter suppressor’07:15
Michael Moore on Oprah endorsing Fetterman, shocking statements by Dr. Oz on healthcare09:45
Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game07:44
Rep. Val Demings: Marco Rubio only likes to talk about crime when it is politically advantageous09:43
Crist: I'll sign executive order on first day of administration to protect women's right to choose09:26
- Now Playing
Kurt Bardella on House GOP: We know Kevin McCarthy cannot control these people08:12
- UP NEXT
Rep. Dean: Speaker Pelosi did this job better than anybody else11:13
Jolly: ‘Weak-kneed’ McConnell, McCarthy to blame for midterms losses not Trump11:54
Rep. Jayapal: We have to be the proposition party not just the opposition party07:55
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage11:25
‘Dramatic contrast in quality, competence, preparedness’ in Warnock over Walker Sen. Ossoff says07:30
Play All