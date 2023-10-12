IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Déjà vu all over again’: GOP House speaker deemed ‘nonsense’

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Hamas is saying bring it on’: Engel on tensions as Israeli military gathers near Gaza border

    11:44

  • ‘This is our 9/11’: Mother mourns 26-year-old daughter killed in Hamas music festival attack

    07:14

  • ‘They want their family members back’: Fears for kidnapping victims grow amid Gaza bombardment

    10:03

  • 'Mental trauma that cannot be fathomed': Ayman Mohyeldin on plight of young people in Gaza Strip

    07:15

  • ‘Gazans are prisoners’: Netanyahu warning Gazans to leave amid war with Hamas called ‘disingenuous’

    11:17

  • Joy: We’re waiting for Democrats to assert themselves as the national security party

    07:43

  • ‘The endgame of election denial is that we shouldn't have elections’: Authoritarianism expert

    11:27

  • ‘Preposterous that books are being removed’: Author says it's 'all hands on deck' to end book bans

    07:23

  • ‘Road to hell’: Nichols on GOP ‘chaos caucus’ endangering democracy

    11:55

  • ‘Absurd, unconstitutional, illegal’: Tennessee St. Rep. Jones sues TN House speaker over expulsion

    06:57

  • ‘Blaming Pelosi is the weakest of weak ideas’: Joy on McCarthy blaming Pelosi for his ouster

    10:09

  • ‘Trying to pull America into the chaos they crave’: Swalwell slams GOP after McCarthy ouster

    07:03

  • ‘Stand up, resist’: LeVar Burton on Banned Books Week as conservative book bans reach record peak

    05:23

  • McCarthy tells colleagues he will not put himself up for speaker again

    07:05

  • ‘It puts Democrats in a stronger position’: Pollster on Matt Gaetz's bid to oust Speaker McCarthy

    07:50

  • Boxer on Sen. Feinstein: 'If she hadn't been there they couldn't have gotten judge nominees out'

    08:40

  • Joy on looming shutdown: With MAGA extremists, the cruelty is the point

    10:10

  • 'Authoritarian party': Expert calls GOP ‘dependent on violence and corruption for its identity’

    08:45

  • 'Awkward': Biden impeachment inquiry hearing such a disaster GOP needs FEMA Rep. Moskowitz says

    09:54

The Reidout

‘Déjà vu all over again’: GOP House speaker deemed ‘nonsense’

07:39

The House is without a speaker as the Israel-Hamas war continues. On critics saying the GOP speaker race is becoming a circus, David Jolly, former Republican congressman no longer affiliated with the GOP, tells Joy Reid, "The one thing I'll tell you Republicans are good at is publicly punching themselves in the face."Oct. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Déjà vu all over again’: GOP House speaker deemed ‘nonsense’

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Hamas is saying bring it on’: Engel on tensions as Israeli military gathers near Gaza border

    11:44

  • ‘This is our 9/11’: Mother mourns 26-year-old daughter killed in Hamas music festival attack

    07:14

  • ‘They want their family members back’: Fears for kidnapping victims grow amid Gaza bombardment

    10:03

  • 'Mental trauma that cannot be fathomed': Ayman Mohyeldin on plight of young people in Gaza Strip

    07:15

  • ‘Gazans are prisoners’: Netanyahu warning Gazans to leave amid war with Hamas called ‘disingenuous’

    11:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All