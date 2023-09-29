'Awkward': Biden impeachment inquiry hearing such a disaster GOP needs FEMA Rep. Moskowitz says

The House GOP Biden impeachment inquiry held its first hearing on Thursday. It was a three ring circus of a hearing, critics say, which apparently struggled to find a rationale to impeach Joe Biden. Rep. Jared Moskowitz joins Joy Reid to discuss saying, “This was an unmitigated disaster... It's a shame the Republicans are about to shut down the government because they need FEMA's help. That's how bad the day was.”Sept. 29, 2023