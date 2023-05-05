'Jordan Neely was failed by many levels of government': Homeless rights advocate on subway killing

Jordan Neely was a 30-year-old man and Michael Jackson impersonator on the New York City subways, transit hubs and streets. Neely was also homeless and struggled with mental illness. On Monday Neely was allegedly yelling and pacing back and forth on train when a stranger put him in a chokehold on the subway train floor. Neely died at the scene. The cause of death has been deemed compression of the neck and ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner. Rev. Al Sharpton, host of “Politics Nation” on MSNBC, and Shams DaBaron aka Da Homeless Hero, a homeless rights advocate, join Joy Reid on this tragic killing.May 5, 2023