- Now Playing
Hillary Clinton on Ukraine: ‘I personally view their fight as our fight. They're fighting for democracy’06:02
- UP NEXT
John Kirby: U.S. assistance to Ukraine continues every single day07:32
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia launches new strikes06:51
Russia suspends participation in grain export deal with Ukraine00:19
Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine03:29
Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld07:09
Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine02:36
‘She is a political pawn’: Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach reacts to the WNBA star’s appeal denial06:42
Russian state media claims Ukraine plans to detonate ‘dirty bomb’ blamed on Russia02:27
Ignatius: Ukrainians are doing everything they can on the battlefront07:03
John Kirby: ‘Iran is right now on the ground, involved, engaged in the war in Ukraine’06:15
House member criticizes McCarthy over threats to cut Ukraine funding10:24
Judge: Trump knew voter fraud claims were false03:18
Putin declares martial law in four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions08:33
Russia hits Ukraine's capital with wave of 'kamikaze' drones02:14
John Kirby: We want Ukraine to have their territory back; we want Ukraine to be whole09:00
With Putin desperate, 'wheels are coming off' the Russian army05:24
Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.05:52
U.S. Amb. To NATO: ‘Focus right now is on air defense’ for Ukraine04:49
Russian escalation in Ukraine raises question of corresponding increase in U.S. support08:07
- Now Playing
Hillary Clinton on Ukraine: ‘I personally view their fight as our fight. They're fighting for democracy’06:02
- UP NEXT
John Kirby: U.S. assistance to Ukraine continues every single day07:32
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia launches new strikes06:51
Russia suspends participation in grain export deal with Ukraine00:19
Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine03:29
Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld07:09
Play All