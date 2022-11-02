IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Hillary Clinton asks voters: Why would you trust somebody who jokes about violent attack on Paul Pelosi?

11:58

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton decries the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the rise of political violence from the right, while encouraging voters to use discrimination during the midterm elections. "Would we trust somebody who is stirring up these violent feelings... scapegoating, making a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi?,” Clinton asks Joy Reid. “Why would you trust that person to have power over you, your family, your business, your community?"Nov. 2, 2022

